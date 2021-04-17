play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Katie Oscroft

People across our region have been paying their respects to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, whose funeral took place this afternoon at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip died last week on Friday April 9th at the age of 99. He was the longest-serving consort in British history and dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch’s side.

Hundreds across the region joined a national minute's silence to honour Prince Philip.

In Lincolnshire fire crews paused to remember the Duke.

Fire crews in Lincolnshire paused to remember the Duke Credit: ITV Calendar

A minute's silence was observed ahead of this game of cricket in Pudsey.

Credit: ITV Yorkshire

A lone bugler marked the beginning of the national minute's silence in Louth in Lincolnshire

The town's newly opened shops and public buildings were decorated to mark the day of the Duke's funeral.

I think it is very important that we take the opportunity to take a moment to reflect on a life well lived and a dedicated public servant. Councillor Darren Hobson Mayor of Louth

As the nation paused, the Duke's final journey inside Windsor castle began.

Prince Charles leads members of the Royal Family walking behind the coffin Credit: PA

The Queen was joined by her close family for the funeral service in St Geroge's Chapel, Windsor.

His casket, carried on a specially adapted Land Rover, had been followed to the chapel by Charles, and other members of the family.

Because of Covid restrictions, the Queen was seen sitting alone in her usual position in the quire of the gothic chapel for the 50-minute service, with the 30 invited guests sat socially distanced apart and wearing face masks.

The Queen sat on her own at the funeral Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

During the service the duke was described as enriching the lives of all those he knew with his “kindness, humour and humanity”.

At the conclusion of the service, the Duke's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault in St George's Chapel as the national anthem was sung by the choir.

It was placed on a catafalque on a marble slab in the Quire and lowered into the Vault by electric motor.

This interment service will be private, attended by the Queen and senior members of the royal family.