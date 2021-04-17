Sheffield United relegated from the Premier League

Sheffield United have been relegated from the Premier League with six games of the season still to play.

The Blades' miserable campaign, which has seen them win just four of their 32 matches, reached it's inevitable nadir with a 1-0 defeat at Wolves on Saturday night.

Wolves' Willian Jose celebrates scoring against Sheffield United Credit: PA

Interim Manager Paul Heckingbottom said after the game, ''I think there's been a lot of hurt in that dressing room for a long time because there's been a lot of games like that this season. That game encapsulates the whole season.''

He continued, ''Thirty seconds from our best chance we're a goal behind. It's that unforgiving this league.''

It's been confirmed, everyone knows that now, everyone's been talking about it for as long as I can remember so now we just have to look forwards.

Last season United were the division's surprise package, flirting with European qualification before finishing in ninth position - their highest league placing in 28 years.

However it's been a different story this campaign. Defeat against Wolves on the opening day set the tone for what would prove a season to forget.

Manager Chris Wilder - a boyhood fan and the man who led the club from the third tier to the top flight in just three years - left last month.

Paul Heckingbottom stepped up from managing the club's under 23's but failed to muster a change in performance or result.

The season started with defeat against Wolves. Their relegation has been confirmed with another defeat against Wolves. It hasn't been much better in between either.

Recriminations will now begin. A number of factors have contributed to the Blades' demise - injuries, recruitment, lack of crowd etc.

Next season the Blades will play in the Championship. Now it's time to start planning. First on the "to do" list is a new manager.