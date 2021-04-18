Man arrested after two pedestrians injured in Skegness crash

A man has been arrested after two pedestrians were injured in a collision with a car and three parked vehicles in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police arrived at the scene on Winthorpe Avenue shortly before 7pm on Friday (April 16).

It's thought a blue Citroen Berlingo hit two pedestrians, a man and woman both aged in their 60s, and three parked vehicles

The two pedestrians suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. However, their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 63-year-old local man, who was driving the Berlingo, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage and anyone with information should contact them on 101 or via email at force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 389 of April 16.