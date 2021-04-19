Fretson Green Death: Sheffield man killed in stabbing named by police

A man killed in Sheffield on Saturday morning has been named by police as Daniel Irons.

Mr Irons was found seriously injured on Fretson Green at 12.34am on April 17 with a stab wound, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed that the stabbing was the cause of Daniel's death.

A murder investigation has been launched and a man arrested yesterday has been released under investigation.

Police have said officers will remain in place around the scene this week. Credit: ITV News

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said: "Our inquiry has progressed at pace over the weekend and I would firstly like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far."I continue to appeal to anyone who has information about what happened to Daniel to pass this on to us.

"If you were in the Fretson Green area between midnight and 1am on Saturday and think you saw something suspicious, please get in touch. Even the slightest bit of information could really help us progress our investigation."

South Yorkshire Police has said that officers will remain in the area throughout the week.