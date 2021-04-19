Goole Fire: Humberside Fire and Rescue tackling large blaze overnight

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with a large fire at a scrapyard in Goole which started yesterday evening.

The service has said that large amounts of smoke are being produced by the fire in Old Goole and that residents in the area are advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

Humberside Police are also in attendance at the fire and are asking people to avoid Cottingham Street, which has been closed as a result of the blaze.

A drone has been sent up by firefighters this morning, with police asking members of the public to keep drones away from the site.

The Environment Agency have also tweeted to say that they are working with the fire service to "minimise the impact on the public and environment".