Leeds machete attack: Two more men charged over teenager's severed hand

Two more men have been charged in relation to a machete attack in Leeds where an 18-year-old had his hand cut off.

Joshua Tilleard, 23, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon and Kyle Hughes, 24, has been charged with violent disorder.

Both will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later today.

The assault occurred on Stanks Parade on April 23, George Johns was charged with grievous bodily harm last week.

Tilleard has also been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop in relation to his arrest yesterday.