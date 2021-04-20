A dangerous rapist who subjected two women to terrifying ordeals has been jailed for 17 years.

James Paul, 35, from Keighley, attacked the women between 2016 and 2019 subjecting them to multiple rapes and assaults.

The court heard how Paul hid in bushes outside one of his victim's places of work and forced her at knife point back to his home. The incident was caught on CCTV outside where he was seen loitering in the bushes. Another victim also came forward to police to report she too had been raped by him.

In December a jury at Bradford Crown Court found Paul guilty of rape, kidnap, false imprisonment and two assaults.

Today (20 April 2021) a judge sentenced Paul to 17 years in prison and handed him a a seven-year extended licence.

A lifetime restraining order was also granted by the judge for him and the women.

This man is incredibly dangerous and subjected two women to horrific ordeals leaving them in fear of their lives. They found the bravery and strength to come forward to the police and report his crimes and allowed us to investigate and ultimately take a dangerous man off the streets. Detective Constable Julia Coates, of Bradford Safeguarding Unit

PC Sarah Coyle, of Bradford Safeguarding Unit, added: “We are pleased that the sentence handed down to Paul today reflects his horrendous crimes and he has been brought to justice for his behaviour.

“His victims showed incredible strength and courage throughout the process and at court. We hope that the court result will enable them to move forward from their ordeals with the comfort he is in prison.”