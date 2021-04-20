An emergency meeting is underway between 14 Premier League Clubs, including Leeds United, as calls grow to scrap a proposed breakaway tournament.

Last night fans gathered outside Elland Road Stadium before their evening fixture in protest while a plane flew overhead with a banner proclaiming “Say No To Super League”.

It came after it was announced the so-called 'big six' of top tier football in England would join a European Super League.

Boris Johnson is also holding a meeting with representatives of the FA, the Premier League and fans groups. He said he would do everything he can to give the league the 'red card.'

The PM told a round table discussion on the issue that the government "will not stand by while a small handful of owners create a closed shop", and suggested new laws could be brought in to block the breakaway competition.

Leeds United Supporters' Trust said yesterday Monday 19 April they were "disgusted" by plans to form a European Super League by "six selfish football club owners".

In a statement that was released hours before Leeds' match against one of the clubs involved in the plans, Liverpool, the trust urged "real" football fans to stand against the plans.

Which clubs are involved?

AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs.

The Super League said in addition to the 15 founding members (three have yet to be confirmed), they aim to have a 20-team league with five other clubs qualifying each season.

Five clubs would be able to qualify each season, with the 20 teams being split into two groups of 10 who would play each other twice before a knock out phase between the top six teams.The clubs involved said the season will commence "as soon as practicable" which looks likely to be August.