No Ifs, No Butts: New campaign raising awareness of bowel cancer

Video report by Lauren Hall

ITV daytime show Lorraine wants us to feel more comfortable about discussing our toilet habits and to overcome any embarrassment.

The No Butts campaign, which is being supported by the charity Bowel Cancer UK, urges us all to pay attention to our bodies and watch out for any unusual symptoms.

We’re so squeamish about our bottoms and about poo! We don’t talk about it enough and because we’re not talking about it, it means we’re not looking out for the symptoms. Lorraine Kelly, TV presenter

In the UK, someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer every 15 minutes and a person dies from the disease every half hour. It is our second deadliest cancer but is treatable and curable if caught early enough.

It is more common in the over 50s but affects people of all ages. Deborah James was 35 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer. She is well known for talking openly about her experience on social media and on the podcast You, Me and the Big C. She wants people to understand the signs and symptoms to catch it early.

We campaign very very hard for people to not be embarrassed, to not worry about going to their GPs and not be embarrassed to say: ‘I've got a change of bowel habits. Deborah James, campaigner

Rebecca Clarke from Sheffield was diagnosed with the disease in January last year and she's encouraging people to see their GP if they have any concerns.

Got symptoms and you haven't been to the doctor yet just go the doctor. It's not embarrassing - you want to get as early as possible. It's very curable if you get it detected early.' Rebecca Clarke

The No Butts campaign was launched this week on ITV's Lorraine to coincide with Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.

Symptoms of bowel cancer