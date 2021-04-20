A police dog who has helped fight crime for the past three years across Yorkshire is getting ready for the 'pawfect' retirement after his last 'collar' was finalised through the courts.

Neo, a five year old German Shepherd who worked with handler PC Steve Matthews, has been responsible for many arrests across the county.

On his first day of work in December 2016, Neo was called out to reports of an armed robbery in Hatfield, Doncaster, where he successfully sniffed out an imitation handgun and other evidence, which would later see the three accused men sent to prison for a combined total of more than 20 years.

Neo received a commendation from the Crown Court Judge for his tracking skills and for finding the evidence which ultimately led to their convictions, proving how valuable he would continue to be for police incidents and local communities Humberside police spokesperson

Neo helped put a burglar in prison following his last shift in 2019. Alongside PC Matthews he was called to a burglary in Hull and found a man hiding inside a housing development.

A police spokesperson said: 'The man attempted to escape, but was prevented from doing so by Neo. Knowing he couldn’t run, he attacked both PC Matthews and Neo, but was soon arrested and neither sustained serious injuries.'

The suspect was found guilty of assault and possession of a knife at Beverley Magistrates Court and jailed for 34 weeks, suspended for 12 months and fined £670.As well as proving his abilities, he also influenced another member of the Force to join the dog section.

PC Rob James, who Neo retired to live with, is one of the dog section’s newer recruits, after finishing his training in August 2020. Neo is said to be very ‘pupular’ with PC James’s active service dog Turbo.