Covid: Leeds vaccination bus offering jabs in low uptake areas of city

A special bus has been travelling around Leeds offering the coronavirus vaccine to eligible people in low-uptake areas.

The bus launched in March and invited people to take the jab via a text from their GP Surgery or by council volunteers knocking on people's doors.

Healthcare professionals are working alongside local community organisations and volunteers to encourage people to have their vaccine - there are also opportunities for people to discuss any concerns they may have about the vaccine.

Sam Prince, Executive Director of Operations for the Leeds Covid Vaccination Programme, said: "It's important for us to look at how we can make it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccinations.

"We're looking at innovative ways on how we can increase the uptake of the vaccine and having the vaccination minibus is one of them.

"We want patients to understand how the vaccine will protect them against the disease and reduce their risk of becoming seriously unwell."

Jack Rutter, who is leading the vaccination team, said: "There's a number of areas across the city where there is low uptake.

"So this is a real team effort between the NHS, Leeds City Council and various other organisations to try and target those low uptake areas and promote the message of vaccination, alleviate some of those concerns and just try and increase the numbers in the areas we are targeting."

Yorkshire has some of the highest coronavirus rates in the UK, but rates are falling in Leeds and other areas, according to figures published by Public Health England.