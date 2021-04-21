Hull man faces jail after admitting plans to smuggle migrants into UK

A Hull man who has admitted planning to smuggle migrants to the UK using small boats has been told he could be jailed.Iraqi national Nzar Jabar Mohamad, 33, appeared before Hull Crown Court on Wednesday where he admitted conspiracy to help asylum seekers enter the UK.

Mohamad was told by Judge John Thackray QC that he will be sentenced on July 2.The National Crime Agency (NCA) previously said that it arrested Mohamad at his home in Waterloo Street, Hull, in November 2019.The agency said at the time that this was in relation to an alleged plot to smuggle migrants from France to the UK using small dinghies.NCA officers suspect members of the crime group based on the Continent had bought a boat, outboard engine and life jackets ready to make the crossing, charging migrants up to £10,000.They are also believed to have been involved in using lorries to bring migrants from Belgium and the Netherlands.Mohamad has been remanded in custody until his trial date.