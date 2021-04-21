'Neglected' university students to protest across Yorkshire

University students protests will be taking place across Yorkshire on Wednesday afternoon as campaign groups say they have been neglected during the pandemic.

They will be taking place across Bradford Leeds, Sheffield and York this afternoon.

Throughout the pandemic, students have shared their frustrations about virtual learning and not experiencing a university social life.

Most students were told not to return to Campus before May.

Universities urged students there would be no drop in standards despite an increasing reliance on online teaching.

Socialist Students, Young Socialists and the Youth Fight for Jobs campaign have now called for a national day of action to tackle what they call a ''crisis.''

In March, ITV news saw data which showed the majority of university students are concerned Covid-19 is posing either a major or significant risk to their physical and mental wellbeing.

At Leeds University, students are being encouraged to take part in a walking challenge to raise money for Student Minds - a student mental health charity - that is reassuring those struggling that there is support available.

Students have had their in-person teaching time curtailed by coronavirus. Credit: PA

Last week, a decision not to allow students back into lectures before mid-May is "unfathomable", a leading university chief has said.

The Department for Education said it expects all remaining students to be able to return to campus when further easing of restrictions on social contact indoors in confirmed, which is no earlier than May 17.

Labour said students had been "let down" by the ruling, and had been "treated as an afterthought throughout this pandemic".

University chiefs are calling on the government to explain the science behind their decision, adding that campuses across England have been made Covid secure.

The next stage of England's road map will depend on a review of data and the impact of other restrictions being eased this month.