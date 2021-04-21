North Yorkshire Police have launched a new video highlighting the rise in cyberstalking during the pandemic.

The force has said they have seen the number of cyberstalking incidents reported to them have doubled over the last year.

Cyberstalking includes victims being stalked online through social media or by stalkers accessing smart devices, such as electronic doorbells, in their homes.

The campaign has been launched to coincide with national stalking awareness week.

The video outlines how victims can spot the signs of online stalking and how people can take steps to ensure that their devices are secure.

The force said that they have seen a rise in software that allows stalkers to access devices to stalk people in their homes and that using two-factor authentication, antivirus software and strong privacy settings are ways to keep people safe.

How to report stalking: