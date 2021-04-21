RSPCA appeal after dog with large tumour abandoned in Doncaster

An investigation has been launched by the RSPCA after an elderly dog with a large tumour was dumped in a street in Doncaster.

The female King Charles Spaniel was found by a member of the public on Church Walk last week and was rushed to the vets after being reported to the RSPCA.

The dog had a large growth, was underweight and couldn't stand or hold her own weight.

The dog was not microchipped and RSPCA Inspector Vanessa Reid is now appealing for information from the public to find out who owned her.

She said: "It was heart-breaking to see this elderly and clearly underweight dog left helpless in the street in her hour of need.

"I believe whoever owned the dog neglected her to such a level she was left dying and instead of seeking help they callously decided to discard her like a piece of rubbish.

"She was in an appalling condition and was so weak the dog would have been unable to walk to this spot on her own and was probably dumped there."

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.