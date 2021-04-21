A police officer is to go on trial next year accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman.

Sergeant Ben Lister, of West Yorkshire Police, denied one count of rape and one of sexual assault when he appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Bradford on August 29 2016.

Lister, 35, appeared in person for the 10-minute hearing and wore a blue suit, white shirt and blue tie.

Judge Jonathan Rose told him his trial has been fixed for January 24 2022, and granted him unconditional bail.

West Yorkshire Police said Lister, who was based at Bradford District, has been suspended from the force.