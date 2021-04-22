13% rise in food parcels handed out during pandemic in Yorkshire and the Humber

123,000 emergency food parcels were given to people across Yorkshire and the Humber over the past year.

New figures by The Trussel Trust show more than a third of the parcels went to children - that's one parcel every 11 minutes on average.

It is a 13% increase on the year before where 108,000 were distributed across the region.

The charity said the figures are just the ''tip of the iceberg'' with an unprecedented number of people being helped by other food aid providers and community-based groups which sprang up to provide emergency food during the pandemic.

48,0000 food parcels were given to children in Yorkshire and the Humber during the pandemic.

It says people do not have a strong enough lifeline to ''stay afloat'' as they do not have enough money for the basics, coupled with high rates of unemployment and record redundancies due to the pandemic.

More than a third of food parcels were distributed to children in the region. Credit: PA

Across the UK, the Trussell Trust is reporting record levels of need as more than 2.5 million emergency food parcels were given to people during the last 12 months; more than 980,000 of these parcels went to children.

Emma Revie, the Chief Executive of the Trussell Trust, said no one should face the ''indignity'' of needing emergency food.

''This is not right but we know we can build a better future. This pandemic has shown the unexpected can hit suddenly, but we know when we push for change.''