Fretson Green Murder: Three more men arrested on suspicion of killing Danny Irons

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man on Fretson Green in Sheffield in the early hours of April 17.

Danny Irons, 32, died after being stabbed - a 24-year-old man from Rotherham and two 29-year-old men from Sheffield are currently in police custody after being arrested last night.

A 28-year-old man arrested on Saturday has been released under investigation by South Yorkshire Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, investigating, said: "Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far."I continue to appeal to anyone who has information about what happened to Danny to get in touch with us. We are particularly keen to hear about any vehicles that were seen in the Fretson Green area around the time of the incident."Uniformed officers will remain in the area as investigations continue, so please don’t hesitate to speak to them if you have any information or concerns."

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV in the area can also contact the police on 101 or via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.