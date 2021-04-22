The inquest into the death of a Huddersfield man in police custody has heard there was a "violent struggle" with officers before he died.

Andrew Hall was arrested whilst at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for slapping a nurse, he had been admitted to the hospital in September 2016 after taking a large amount of alcohol and prescribed drugs, the inquest in Bradford was told.

Mr Hall was described by his partner Natalie Dyer as being a "caring and protective" father of three.

The 43-year-old was taken to Huddersfield police station, where assistant coroner Oliver Longstaff told the jury that Mr Hall was initially cooperative in the cells but a violent struggle later ensued with a number of officers attempting to restrain him.

The coroner said the whole incident was captured on CCTV, which will be shown during the inquest, and he described in detail how this showed up to six officers struggling with Mr Hall, delivering a number of punches and knee strikes.

The coroner went on to describe how Mr Hall was eventually double-handcuffed and put in leg restraints before he was taken back to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on a stretcher.

Mr Longstaff said Mr Hall was lying face down on a trolley being restrained by several police officers when he was examined at the hospital.

He said: "Andrew was still struggling. At this point Andrew was seen to be sweating profusely, spitting and screaming for help, shouting 'they're killing me'."

The coroner said doctors noted Mr Hall had "apparent injuries" and were concerned about possible brain injuries.

A decision was taken to sedate Mr Hall, from Dalton, Huddersfield, so further medical examinations could be completed and it was after his sedation that he went into cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated.

It was later found that he had an undiagnosed severe heart condition, the coroner said.

The jury has been told that the police officers giving evidence will not be identified. The inquest is expected to take up to 10 weeks.