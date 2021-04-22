Local elections 2021: What is the Calendar region voting for?

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Election expert, Dr Felicity Matthews from the University of Sheffield explains what the Calendar region will be voting for.

In two weeks' time voters across the Calendar region will be going to the polls for the first time since 2019's general election.

This time it's the turn of local councils, mayors and police and crime commissioners to face the electorate. Our Political Correspondent Harry Horton explains:

"You might be forgiven for not paying much attention to this year’s local elections. After all, face to face campaigning has been banned for much of the lockdown. But on May 6th, the first elections in almost 18 months will take place in Covid-secure polling booths giving us a post-pandemic snapshot of politics in Yorkshire & Lincolnshire.

"These are an unusual set of elections for multiple reasons. First - the typical local issues of potholes, bins and parks are likely to be swept aside by concerns about coronavirus and the region’s recovery.

"Second - there is a smorgasbord of contests taking place. Depending on where you live, everything from police and crime commissioners, councillors and mayors are on the ballot. Last year’s delayed elections means council seats from 2016 and 2017 are being contested this year. All of this means working out which parties have had good or bad elections will be tricky."

Election expert, Dr Felicity Matthews has the following analysis: