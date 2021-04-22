Leeds United have paid tribute to their former player Peter Lorimer by carrying his coffin onto the pitch at Elland Road ahead of his funeral yesterday.

Peter died in March at the age of 74 following a long illness, he has been described as an 'all-time great' of Elland Road, having been a part of Don Revie's team that won two league championships in the 60s and 70s.

He is the club's record goalscorer having scored over 200 goals for the club, he also won five trophies during his time at Leeds.

Leeds United posted a video of the coffin procession through the Elland Road tunnel onto the pitch, accompanied by their anthem, "Marching on Together".

A statement from the Lorimer family was also posted, it read: "From the entire Lorimer family we would like to thank the Leeds United community for their messages, support and fond memories of Peter at this time."