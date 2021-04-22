West Yorkshire Police appeal for information after teenager stabbed in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a teenager was seriously injured in a knife attack in Leeds.

The 16-year-old male was found with an injury to his shoulder by police near Harehills Park at around 8.50pm last night, the boy was taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have said the victim reported being attacked by a large group of black and Asian males whilst being in the park with his friend.

Detective Inspector Michael Herbert, of Leeds District CID, said: "The victim has received a very significant injury and we are currently working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify those responsible.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has seen this large group of males in the vicinity of the park either at the time of the attack or in the period leading up to it."

The park remains closed this morning for forensic examinations.

Anyone with any information can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 13210197088 or by anonymously ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.