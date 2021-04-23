Fretson Green Murder: Two Sheffield men charged with killing Danny Irons

Two men from Sheffield have been charged with murdering Danny Irons, who was killed on Fretson Green on April 17.

Daniel Chadwick, 29, and Ross Turton, 29, have both appeared in court this morning and have been remanded in police custody.

Mr Irons was found "seriously injured" on Fretson Green just after midnight on April 17, he had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who had previously arrested have been released under investigation by South Yorkshire Police.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about Danny's death and are urging anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV of the area to contact them.

Information can be passed to police via 101 or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.