play-icon Created with Sketch.

It feels like Groundhog Day for Grimsby Town fans.

11 years ago they waved goodbye to their Football League status following a miserable season in which they went 25 games without a win.

Ian Holloway Credit: PA

This campaign hasn't been much better. Ian Holloway was sacked in December, but even the return of Paul Hurst - the man who ended the club's six year exodus from the Football League - hasn't steadied the ship. The Mariners are heading towards the iceberg and could once again sink into the non-league ether this weekend.

I sense that they're not as jovial as you would like and with the situation you can kind of understand that, but tomorrow that'll be part of the job making sure the players are ready. They know what's expected of them and we go to Oldham to try and make sure we go to Exeter still with something to play for. Paul Hurst, Grimsby Town Manager

Grimsby have lost half their games this season and lie bottom of the table.

This wretched campaign reached its nadir two weeks ago when striker Stefan Payne was sent off for head-butting his own teammate in a defeat at Bradford.

Stefan Payne Credit: Thomas Gadd Photography

We have managed to be more shambolic, more disorganised and more farcical than we have ever been before. This is worse than the last time we were relegated into the non-league. Tony Butcher, Cod Almighty Podcast

Regardless of what happens on the pitch, off it there'll soon be big changes down at Blundell Park. Andrew Pettit and Jason Stockwoodare expected to complete their takeover in the next couple of weeks. Ending the reign of John Fenty, who's been the majority shareholder down here at Grimsby Town for the past 17 years.

There is part of me looking forward to getting to the end of the season because it feels like you can shape and mould something you hope will be better for the future. If the takeover does go through as expected it's like a fresh start for the football club. Paul Hurst, Grimsby Town Manager

Football finance expert Dan Plumley from Sheffield Hallam University has warned that if Grimsby are relegated the pressure will be on the new owners to ensure a swift return to the football league.

Dan Plumley Credit: ITV Calendar

Plumley says clubs relegated from the Football League are guaranteed £450,000 in solidarity payments in their first year in the non-league. That is then reduced by 50% in the second.

The longer you stay in that league the tougher it is to get out of and there's lots of clubs in that position - big clubs - who are trying to do the same thing. Grimsby will be fully aware of what's happened to them before and the plan is to get into the football league within two years as a minimum. Dan Plumley, Sheffield Hallam University

Whether it happens this weekend or not, Grimsby Town's relegation out of the Football League appears an inevitability.

But with despair comes hope - the hope that with the Mariners flailing new owners will put fresh wind in their sails.