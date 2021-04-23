Jason Llanwarne death: Leeds drug dealer sentenced to life for murder

A Leeds drug dealer has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 28 years in prison for the murder of Jason Llanwarne.

Mohammed Fike Butt, 32, pleaded guilty to murder and two offences of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm on the fifth day of his trial.

Jason, aged 34, was killed on September 14 2020 in Headingley after an altercation over drugs, Butt punched him to the ground, attacked him and then drove his car over him.

Butt also hit two of Jason's friends with his car during the attack.

Butt then fled the scene in his severely damaged vehicle, before abandoning it and buying himself some chips at a local takeaway.

Jason Llanwarne was pronounced dead in hospital. He had suffered catastrophic head injuries as well as multiple bone fractures.

Arfaq Nabi from the CPS said: "This was a brutal and shockingly callous act.

"In a calculated act of violence, and using his vehicle as a weapon, Butt deliberately targeted all three men, and far from showing remorse, or summoning help, Butt instead fled the scene and bought himself food at a local takeaway.

"He is now serving a life sentence. Our thoughts remain with Jason’s family and friends, as well as the two other victims of this truly appalling crime."