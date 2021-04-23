Leeds City Council has announced that there will be new safety measures put in place at Leeds Festival following the death of a 17-year-old girl in 2019.

Anya Buckley from Oldham suffered a heart attack following a suspected drug overdose, an inquest into her death found she had MDMA, cocaine and ketamine in her system when she died.

Anya Buckley was 17 when she died at Leeds Festival in 2019. Credit: Family Photo

The council have announced that festival-goers under 18 will have to wear special wristbands to make them more identifiable and that the organisers of the festival will have to review medical stations and drinking water facilities.

The council added that they will consider age restrictions on the event in the future if necessary.

Festival Republic, who run the event, have also committed to obtaining specialist medical advice on whether further facilities are required for the treatment of drug-related admissions.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "The council has set up a sub-group of the Safety Advisory Group, made up of representation from the council, emergency services and other relevant bodies, specifically for Leeds Festival.

"This group will consider whether anything more can be done by Festival Republic and with partner agencies to prevent drugs being taken onto the festival site and whether front of house voluntary drug testing should be available."

They added: "We would like to thank all partners and especially Anya’s parent for their commitment to this vitally important work to ensure Leeds Festival is as safe as possible for all attendees."