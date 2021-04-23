Murder probe after Bradford teenager stabbed during fight

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a teenager in Bradford.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed during a fight on Duckworth Lane close to midnight on April 22, he attended Bradford Royal Infirmary where he died from his injuries, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Police have said that a large group of males were involved in the fight and that several cars were damaged.

A police cordon remains in place and detectives are appealing for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage of the event to come forward.