The people using gaming to stay connected whilst having chemotherapy

Video report by Otis Holmes

For some people who have been going through cancer treatment alone during lockdown gaming has become essential to keeping them connected.

Bex was 28 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer - she documented her experience on social media to help others, but found that gaming helped to distract her and keep her connected to her friends.

She said: "I wasn't able to have anyone with me at the time as well when I was given that diagnosis because of Covid.

"It, in turn, meant that I couldn't see anybody after either. I sort of just had to go home and process the news.

"So that night I just went home and lost myself in one of my favourite games, I just needed a distraction, so literally from the day of diagnosis gaming has been such a huge part of getting me through what I have been going through."

Emma Clarke, who works for Weston Park Cancer Charity, said that staying connected is vital for cancer patients.

She said: "The most important thing is that they don't go through cancer alone, it can be an incredibly challenging disease it is an incredibly challenging time and coronavirus has made it all the harder."

Steven Bracewell using gaming as a coping mechanism during his cancer treatment, he has now founded an organisation that donates consoles and games to other patients.

He said: "It means that someone is actually thinking about what you are going through and I can obviously relate to that because I know what it's like unfortunately deal with a cancer journey. But it also helps to bring families together."