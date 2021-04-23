Hull Trains, LNER and Grand Central train services will all face major disruption from today until Monday due to the closure of London King's Cross.

Great Northern Passengers have also been urged not to travel on the railway this weekend.

No trains will run to or from London King's Cross as major upgrades are made to the signalling system.

FRIDAY 23RD APRIL - The following changes will be put in place:

LNER trains to/from the North of England and Scotland will start/end at either Peterborough or Stevenage, where passengers can change onto Thameslink train services to/from St Pancras International.

Grand Central will run a reduced service between Sunderland/Bradford and Finsbury Park.

Hull Trains will not run.

SATURDAY 24TH APRIL and SUNDAY 25TH APRIL - The following changes will be put in place:

A very limited Great Northern service will run over the weekend.

LNER trains to/from the North of England and Scotland will start/end at either Peterborough or St Neots. A replacement coach service will run between St Neots and Bedford, where passengers can change onto Thameslink train services to/from St Pancras International.

Grand Central and Hull Trains services will not run to or from London.

People should continue following the latest Government guidance and minimise travel where possible.

Passengers who need to travel are strongly advised to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries, at EastCoastUpgrade.co.uk or with their train operator. They should also allow extra time as journeys will take longer than usual.

A full service will resume on Monday.