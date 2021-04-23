West Yorkshire Couple jailed for sexually abusing child

A couple from West Yorkshire has been jailed for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

Robert Stanley, 36 and his partner Danielle Schofield, 34, were sent to prison for four-and-a-half years and three years and four months respectively, they have also been made to sign the sex offenders register for life.

The couple were arrested by the National Crime Agency after the pair had a video call in 2019 where Schofield was abusing the child and Stanley took screenshots.

Other indecent images of children were found on the couple's phones following their arrest.

They were arrested at their home in Dewsbury in September 2020.

At Bradford Crown Court, the duo admitted arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, taking indecent images of children and distributing indecent images of children.

NCA Regional Head of Investigations Jacque Beer said: "There is no greater priority for the NCA than protecting children from sexual abuse.

"These were sickening crimes where Stanley and Schofield had disturbing conversations about their fantasies. A particular fantasy of theirs became a reality when Schofield sexually abused a child while they were on a video call."