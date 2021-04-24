Hull City promoted to Championship at first time of trying

Hull City have been promoted back to the Championship at the first time of asking after beating play-off chasing Lincoln 2-1.

The Tigers were relegated to League One last season but have bounced back under manager Grant McCann.

McCann's side won 26 games on the way to the League One title with the strike partnership of Mallik Wilks and Josh Magennis scoring over 30 goals between them.

Hull will hope that their new season in the Championship will be accompanied by fans returning to football stadiums, as like every other team in the country they've had no one to cheer on their fine form.

Hull City manager Grant McCann says he is delighted to secure promotion and now wants to go on to win the league.

There has been no announcement from the club about how their achievement will be celebrated, but with coronavirus restrictions still in place it is unlikely large celebrations will happen.