South Yorkshire man charged with terrorism and drug offences

A 55-year-old man has been charged with right-wing terror offences and possession of Class A drugs.

Christopher Carey, of Caperns Road, North Anston, South Yorkshire, was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) on Thursday, April 22.

A CTPNE spokesman said: "The arrest was pre-planned and intelligence led.

He has been charged with three offences contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism ACT 2006 (dissemination of terrorist publications) and one offence of the Possession of Class A Drugs contrary to Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

A 40-year-old man from Hampshire was also arrested as part of the investigation in Portsmouth on Thursday. He was questioned and later released on conditional bail.

Superintendent Clare Jenkins, of Hampshire Police, said: "We know that many people might be worried about this news, however we are working together closely with our colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing to keep our communities safe.

"If you think you have seen something suspicious that may be linked to terrorist activity have the confidence to share those concerns.

"It may be unusual behaviour in a particular place or at a particular time of day, or online - don't rely on others."

Carey appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link this morning and was was remanded in custody.

The next hearing will be at the Central Criminal Court on Friday April 30.