Hull City celebrate promotion and vow to win the League title

Hull City have been celebrating the club's return to the Championship and say the aim now is to take the League One title.

Hull beat Lincoln City 2-1 securing victory with a late penalty which prompted jubilant scenes at Sincil Bank.

The Tigers were relegated to League One last season but have bounced back.

The goalscorers against Lincoln Mallik Wilks and Josh Magennis have scored over 30 goals between them during the current campaign.

Manager Grant McCann said he now wanted to steer the Tigers to the League One title.

Grant McCann said it had been a tough season without fans and he hoped to celebrate Hull's success properly with them in the near future.

The club last won a trophy in 1966.

Graham Cannon, chairman if the Hull City Supporters' Trust, said winning the title would cap a brilliant season.