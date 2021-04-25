A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Grimsby last night.

Emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing outside the Freeman Arms on Freeman Street at around 8:09pm yesterday evening (Saturday 24 April).

A 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he sadly died a few hours later.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A cordon and officers remain at the scene while enquiries are conducted.

A police spokesperson said: ''Those living in these areas will see an increased number of officers in the area over the coming days carrying out those further enquiries and providing reassurance.

They added: ''Please come and speak to those officers if you have any concerns. This is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public.''

A 27 year-old woman and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.