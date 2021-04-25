Two men arrested after attempted murder on Rutland Street in Grimsby

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was left with life-threatening wounds to his head in Grimsby.

Police were called to Rutland Street at around 6.40pm yesterday evening (Saturday 24 April).

A 36 year-old man was found with serious, life-threatening wounds to his head. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

In a statement a spokesperson said: ''This is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public.''

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assaulting a police officer.

A a second 39-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detectives are now keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the assault.

Humberside Police confirmed that the attack is not linked to the murder on Freeman Street later in the evening.