Clough Road Murder: Third man arrested on suspicion of killing Khurm Javed

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man from Sheffield on April 10.

Khruam Javed, 30, was shot and killed on Clough Road in the city, an 18-year-old man from Sheffield is currently in police custody, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Two men, aged 21 and 23, who were arrested ealier this month on suspicion of Mr Javed's murder have been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin said: "Mr Javed’s family continue to receive support from specially trained officers as we continue our enquiries into his death.

"I would like to reassure the community that our investigation is progressing at pace and we are continuing to explore and develop new lines of enquiry.

"We are still keen to hear from anyone who has information about Mr Javed’s death, you can call 101 quoting incident number 984 of 10 April."

Mr Javed worked as a solicitor in Sheffield at the time of his death.