Grimsby stabbing: Woman charged with murder after man killed outside home

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed and killed outside his home in Grimsby.

Anna Krozolinowski will appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court today after Adam Krozolinowski was found with stab wounds on Freeman Street on Saturday (April 27) evening.

Adam died from his injuries outside the home that he shared with Anna.

One man has been released with no further police action after assisting Humberside Police with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Thorp said: "Our thoughts at this time remain with Adam’s family and loved ones, and we are supporting them with specialist officers and they have asked for privacy at this time.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public. Our neighbourhood teams will continue to support and speak to local residents. Please come and speak to those officers if you have any concerns."