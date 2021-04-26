Leeds shooting: Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in the Little London area of Leeds.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Moortown in the early hours of this morning after another 20-year-old man was shot in the arm on Friday night at around 10pm on Carlton View.

It is believed the victim was in a grey Volkswagen Polo which police say had gunshot damage.

Another 21-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

The victim was treated at hospital and has been released with minor injuries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes, said: "We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

"We understand people may have reservations and might want to give any information anonymously to Crimestoppers.

"We appreciate that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues at Leeds District to provide suitable reassurance to residents."