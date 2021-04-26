'Major' damage caused on Marsden Moor as fire crews tackle blaze overnight

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Emergency crews have been tackling a large fire overnight on Marsden Moor which has caused major damage.

The fire started on an area of National Trust land near Black Moss Reservoir and Swellands Reservoir around 7pm on Sunday evening.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said ten fire engines were called to the scene and have 'worked tirelessly.''

While the fire has largely been put out in Yorkshire, hotspots still remain this morning, with people being told to stay away from the moor.

Local residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed because of the large plumes of smoke.

The incident closed a number of roads. The A62 Huddersfield Road was shut in both directions from Ainsley Lane (Lower Hey Green) to A670 Standedge Road (Bleak Hey Nook). It has since re-opened.

Authorities said the fire ''could have been avoided.''

The area is known for its breeding bird habitat and is a popular site for rare curlews. It is also home to short-eared owl and mountain hares.

It follows several weeks of dry weather, which have made the moors extremely vulnerable to fire.

Countryside Manager for the National Trust, Craig Best, said the fire was ''started by people'' and could have easily been avoided.

He said: "It’s so frustrating to see yet another fire on our moors after all the hard work our team have put in to try and restore the landscape after last time.

"Although not on the same area of land as the 2019 fire, this fire has also destroyed a crucial area for rare birds and mammals.

''Unfortunately, this was another fire started by people, and could have so easily been avoided."