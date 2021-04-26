British Transport Police are appealing for information after a man was threatened and shown an axe at a South Yorkshire train station.

On Monday 22 March two men entered Dodworth railway station and walked across the railway lines with a pair of bolt cutters.

The men then placed the boltcutters down in the station before leaving.

British Transport Police said that the bolt cutters were moved by a man, who was later threatened by the two men with an axe.

Police believe that the men pictured above could help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.