Castleford Tigers have announced that former Hull F.C. player and coach Lee Radford will join the club as their new Head Coach in 2022.

Radford will join the Tigers on an initial two-year deal and will replace Daryl Powell who will end his time with the club at the end of the current season.

Radford formerly played for Hull FC and Bradford Bulls, where he won the SuperLeague twice in 2003 and 2005.

He led Hull FC to two Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017 during his time as a Head Coach.

Speaking about joining the Tigers for 2022, Lee said: "I’m really excited for the opportunity with a fantastic club and I’m really looking forward to taking up the challenge."I like what the club is about, from the outside it is a hardworking, honest, hard-faced club and I think you know what you’re getting when you come here. I think all those descriptions suit me down to the ground."I’m very aware of the brand of rugby that is played at this ground and it’s one I’m looking forward to having an effect on as well."

He added that he is looking forward to welcoming back fans to Craven Park.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Castleford Tigers Chairman Ian Fulton welcomed Lee to the Club stating: "We are thrilled to welcome Lee Radford as our Head Coach from the 2022 season on a two-year contract."Everyone at Castleford remains focused on the current task at hand in 2021 with our First Team squad and Head Coach Daryl Powell, who we would love to see end his time with the Tigers on a deserved high note."