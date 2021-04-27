'Earn it' Leeds warm up t-shirt to be shown in National Football Museum

A warm-up shirt worm by Leeds United players in protest to the controversial European Super League will be shown at the National Football Museum.

It is one of the items that have been collected in response to the short-lived idea by the Premier League's "big six" and other European "elite" clubs.

Leeds donned the "Earn It / Football Is For the Fans" tees ahead of their match against Liverpool, one of the clubs involved in the league, which was televised around the globe.

The league was abandoned by clubs after a huge backlash from fans and footballing authorities.

Credit: PA

Laura Crossley, National Football Museum Head of Content, said: "We were delighted to get a T-shirt worn by a Leeds player and the fan protest placard.

"We have a dynamic contemporary collecting programme and proactively acquire objects that record football history as it happens.

"News of the ESL provoked a strong reaction in fans and players across the country and we were keen to collect objects that will enable us to preserve and tell the story of this huge moment in football."

The National Football Museum is set to open on 27 May with new exhibitions and displays.