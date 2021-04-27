Grimsby Town relegated out of Football League

Grimsby Town have been relegated out of the Football League after losing 3-2 to Exeter City.

The Mariners five year stay in League two has come to an end. Having occupied the relegation zone for much of the season they have now sunk into non-league.

There has been little to shout about for Grimsby Town fans who have only witnessed their side manage nine wins all season.

Poor results saw manager Ian Holloway leave the club in December after less than a year in charge.

Ian Holloway resigned in December Credit: PA

Paul Hurst - the man who ended the club's six year exodus from the Football League in 2016 - returned for a second spell in charge but has failed to steady the ship.

This wretched campaign reached its nadir two weeks ago when striker Stefan Payne was sent off for head-butting his own teammate in a defeat at Bradford.

Stefan Payne Credit: Thomas Gadd Photography

There will soon be big changes down at Blundell Park. Andrew Pettit and Jason Stockwood are expected to complete their takeover in the next couple of weeks.

Ending the reign of John Fenty, who has been the majority shareholder at Grimsby Town for the past 17 years.

It's hoped that the new owners will put fresh wind in their sails.