India covid crisis: How groups in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are trying to help

This video contains distressing images play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Jon Hill

People in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are trying to raise money for ventilators and oxygen generators in a bid to help India's "apocalyptic" coronavirus crisis.

India recorded more than 320,000 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday and around 115 people are thought to be dying in the country every hour.

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos on Tuesday of the first shipment of medical aid India received from Britain. It included 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Lincolnshire doctor Theo Joachim speaks to ITV News from India

One doctor from Lincolnshire has returned to India having lost two family members to Covid.

He said that the situation in the hospitals is very similar to problems faced in the UK at the very start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Dr Theo Joachim, who is a consultant at Lincoln Pilgrim Hospital, said the lack of ventilators and oxygen were the main issues in India.

The Lincs Indian Society is trying to raise money to buy intensive care beds and other medical equipment for a hospital in Puducherry in the south of the country.

Dr Charu Shukla from the group said: "For the last three or four days they have had the record number of cases so any healthcare system anywhere in the world with those kind of numbers would collapse.

"So they do need help, there's no oxygen, they've run out of ventilators, there are no hospital beds, we as doctors on a daily basis on a personal level are getting multiple calls a day from people asking for help from us, be it from family, relatives or friends."

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Yorkshire Indian Society have started an Emergency India Covid Relief Fund, again hoping to raise money to buy Oxygen generators which they have said will be supplied directly to hospitals.

They are also giving support on the ground to help people.

Dr Malikayil Alexander said: "Giving emotional support is very important.

"A lot of people are very depressed and shattered and humiliated and they need medical help, they need social help, they need psychological help and they need economical help because many people have lost their jobs, housing and all these things so it's an apocalyptic situation in India so any help is welcome."

The board of mosques and imams in Leeds have said that they are directing people to donate money to Unicef to ensure that oxygen and medical equipment gets to the right people.