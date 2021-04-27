Two charged with murder after man killed in Grimsby

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man on Rutland Street in Grimsby on April 24.

The victim, who has not been named, was reportedly stabbed with a garden fork and was found with wounds to his head on Saturday evening, he died in hospital from his injuries.

Humberside Police have charged Luke Teague, 38, and Stephen Beach, 39, with the man's murder and they are due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Christine Calvert said: "Although this was an isolated incident between individuals known to each other, we appreciate such a tragic incident of this nature has caused shock to the local community.

"Our neighbourhood team continue to be on hand to speak to residents about any concerns they may have. We encourage you to speak with these officers.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."

Police are asking for anyone with information to call them on 101 quoting log 544.