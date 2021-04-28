Family of missing Scarborough woman issue plea for her to come home

The family of a missing woman from Scarborough have issued a plea for her to come home.

The mother and sister of 46-year-old Sarah West said there are "so many people who love and care about you" - Sarah has been missing since April 25 walking towards Filey on the A165 near Cayton Bay.

Sarah's mother Valerie and her sister Rebecca said: "Sarah, please come home. We love you and we are here for you no matter what.

"We know you are worried about your health and our health and we just want you to come home so we can support you. Together we’ll find the right treatment and the right people to help you and we will be by your side throughout it all."

Sarah is described as being 5ft 5in tall and of a very slim build with dark blonde/brown medium length hair.

North Yorkshire Police have said she is believed to be wearing jeans and a blouse top when she went missing.

Police yesterday appealed for motorists travelling along the A165 between Scarborough and Reighton to get in touch if they have dashcam footage from the road anytime from 7.30am Sunday which may show Sarah.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or 999 for an immediate sighting.