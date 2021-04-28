Harrogate man jailed for ten years over multiple child sex offences

A man from Harrogate has been jailed for ten years for multiple child sex offences in the UK and USA.

Dale Michael Tyson, 30, was sentenced at York Crown Court last week for 17 offences including sexual communication with a child and distributing indecent images of a child.

North Yorkshire Police have said the offences relate to 10 different victims but that detectives believe there are more.

Police have said that Tyson posed an alter ego online to talk to his victims.

North Yorkshire Police Detective Sergeant Steven Alderson commented on the case: "This case really highlights the fact that it is almost impossible to know if the person you are speaking to online is who they claim to be."

He added: "Unfortunately, online communication gives criminals like Tyson the opportunity to meet and speak to victims whilst pretending to be whatever persona will allow him to create these relationships and it is a situation we are seeing more and more often.

"Please be extremely cautious when speaking to anyone online and never share images or personal details about yourself."

Anyone who thinks that they or their child may have been a victim of online abuse should report them to Police.

The NSPCC also has a range of resources about keeping children safe online.