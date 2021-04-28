Routine procedures have been cancelled today after a large water leak caused 'extensive' damage to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

67 patients were evacuated and relocated from the Women and Children's Ward on Tuesday evening after the leak made contact with some electrical mains. Some of those receiving care at the Neonatal Unit were taken to other hospitals within the region.

Power has since been restored to some sections of the building, and a number of services have returned.

However, the hospital said routine procedures and day cases have been cancelled and are asking patients to check for any changed to affected appointments in the coming days.

David Purdue, Chief Nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said no one was hurt and thanked colleagues for their reponse:

''We ask patients to check our website www.dbth.nhs.uk for further updates, as well as any changes to affected appointments and clinics in the coming days. Finally, I would like to share my thanks with colleagues who reacted calmly, decisively, and professionally this evening – typifying the very best of the NHS."

Repair work will now begin as an investigation into the water leak gets underway.

The hospital has said that emergency care is continuing at the site and people should attend if they need urgent medical attention.