Town Halls across region to light up in memory of workers lost to pandemic

Town halls across the region will light up purple to mark International Workers Memorial Day to remember those who have died or been infected with coronavirus at work.

The TUC asked Councils across Yorkshire to light up their civic buildings in purple to remember those who have died, and the Archbishop of York will deliver a special message dedicated to the workers who have died this year.

The union federation is also asking members of the public to observe a minute’s silence at midday.

The following will take part at midday on Wednesday:

Hull city centre civic buildings

Wainhouse Tower, Calderdale

Leeds - relevant civic buildings

York Mansion House, West Offices, City Walls

Bradford - relevant civic buildings

13,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber have died as a result of COVID-19.

The Most Reverend & Right Honourable Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York will deliver a special message to the families of workers who have died, via the TUC Yorkshire & Humber website and social channels at 11am.

TUC's Regional Secretary, Bill Adams, will lay a wreath at Sheffield Town Hall as part of Sheffield Trades Council’s socially distant memorial. He will be joined by Lord Mayor Cllr. Tony Downing.

Events to commemorate workers who have lost their lives over the past year will take place across the region.

Jo Goodman, Co-Founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said those who lost their lives ''kept the country going.''

“From working in the factories that produced PPE for the NHS to the nurses and doctors who didn't have enough PPE at the start of the pandemic, they kept the country going and paid the ultimate price.

“The stories of our loved ones hold the answers to preventing more grief for other families.”