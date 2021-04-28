War hero Ben Parkinson tells incredible life story in new book

Ben Parkinson, the decorated war hero who continues to defy the odds fifteen years after they didn't think he'd make it off the battlefield alive, has become a published author.

In the book - called Losing The Battle - Winning The War - former paratrooper Ben talks of his life-changing injuries, which included brain damage, breaking his back and losing both legs.

He also speaks for the first time about having a teenage son, who was born just days after Ben almost died on the battlefield.